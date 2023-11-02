Mustang Field Hockey Wins Regional Title!

The 18-0 Meridian High School girls’ field hockey team was back in action on Thursday night, playing host to Western Albemarle as they competed in the Northwestern District Region 3B championship on a cold evening in Falls Church. Both teams were dominant all season long in order to make it to this point, but only one would be crowned regional champions, and the Mustangs were determined to make sure it would be them.

The first two periods were a back-and-forth affair, with both squads earning chances to find the back of the net but neither able to capitalize. Meridian slowly began to dominate possession, though, and after coming out of the break with the score still tied at 0-0, they got their best opportunity of the night when Lila Deering sprung herself on a breakaway late in the third quarter. She didn’t score but drew a short corner for the Mustangs, and amidst the ensuing scrum, Gia Khan found C.C. Carmody for a shot that trickled in. That proved to be the difference as Brianna Corry prevented the few opportunities that Western Albemarle earned themselves, and Meridian was able to extend its perfect season by hoisting the Regional Championship trophy.

“It’s been unbelievable,” head coach Anne Steenhoek said of the Mustangs’ magical run. “These girls, they play so hard for each other, they play so well together as a team.” Steenhoek, named the Regional Coach of the Year, went on to point out the high level of experience her group has, with many of the girls also being teammates on Meridian’s lacrosse and soccer squads during the Spring.

The Mustangs will be back at home next Tuesday as they open up State Tournament play, against a to-be-determined opponent. That game will be their final home game of the season regardless of the result, so make sure you come on out to support them!

Author nick gatz