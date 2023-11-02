DETECTIVE’S RELEASE COMPOSITE SKETCH OF SUSPECT IN BAILEY’S CROSSROAD INDECENT EXPOSURE CASES

Mason Police District – Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be related to multiple indecent exposure cases in Bailey’s Crossroads.

On October 26, at 2:59 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive for a sex offense. The juvenile victim was approached by an adult man, who exposed himself. The victim ran away and was not harmed. The suspect was described as a white man, wearing glasses, 5’9”, and between the ages of 20-30.

Yesterday, detectives completed a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking for the community’s help in identifying the man.

Detectives believe the suspect is related to multiple indecent exposure cases in the Bailey’s Crossroad area. Below is a chart of active indecent exposure cases involving a suspect who matches the description of the composite sketch.

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize this man or has information about these incidents to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.

