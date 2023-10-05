The LGBTQ+ Reach: October 5-11, 2023

Newsom Appoints Black Lesbian To U.S. Senate

After the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) selected Laphonza Butler to fill the seat for the remainder of Feinstein’s term. If Butler decides to run for a full term, that election will be next year.

By the time she was sworn into office by Kamala Harris on Tuesday, Butler had already been dismissed and antagonized by the right wing as, essentially, a diversity appointment. They’ve questioned her qualifications. They’ve said her identity was the only reason for her selection.

Butler is a powerhouse in California politics. After years of labor organizing, she was elected president of the California Service Employees International Union (SEIU) State Council from 2013 to 2018. After working on the 2020 Presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, she served as president of Emily’s List from 2021 to 2023.

During a time when women’s rights are under attack, LGBTQ+ rights are under attack, and union picket lines are in the headlines, Butler seems not only qualified, but a perfect pick for the seat.

Delaware Legislature Outlaws LGBTQ+ Panic Defense

In late September, a Delaware bill was signed into law banning the “LGBTQ+ Panic Defense.” This comes one month after New Hampshire did the same, making it the 17th state to do so. Virginia banned the defense in 2021.

The LGBTQ+ panic defense is used to, essentially, mitigate crimes against queer people. When employed, the defendant claims the victim’s real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity/expression contributed to a perception of danger, provocation, or some form of temporary insanity.

When you peel back the layers, what the practice actually does is stigmatize queer people for committing the crime of existing, which in turn telegraphs a tacit endorsement for anti-LGBTQ+ hate.

CDC Recommends PEP for Some STIs

On Monday the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced a public comment period for draft guidelines on the use of doxycycline (Doxy) as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for preventing some bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) — primarily gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis.

In April the CDC released 2021 STD Surveillance Data showing a 74 percent increase in Syphilis cases over five years, a 28 percent increase in Gonorrhea cases, and a slight rebound in Chlamydia cases after a sudden drop in 2020. Congenital Syphilis cases were up 300 percent over the same period of time.

The rate of STI infections are widely reported to be rising throughout the U.S., and is disproportionately affecting Gay and Bisexual men, Trans women, young people, and Black and Native American men.

During a CDC webinar, study results were shared showing that taking Doxy PEP within 72 hours of condomless sex resulted in a 70 percent reduction in Chlamydia and a 73 percent reduction in Syphilis.

This Is Not A Moderate Party, Period

Though it resulted in his being removed as speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was able to pass a temporary extension of government funding over the weekend, with just hours to spare before the deadline.

So far the Republican-controlled House has been unable to pass a budget, due to repeated far-right attempts to inject views on trans rights and abortion access that the party could not agree to.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and accused GOP lawmakers of spending days running “around the house like a Roomba” trying to find every way possible to cut benefits, while comfortable shutting down the government “in order to deny trans service members the ability to get healthcare, in order to deny female service members the ability to get an abortion” until the last minute decision to pass the 45 day extension.

“This is not a moderate party, period. There are not moderates in the Republican party, there are just different degrees of fealty to Donald Trump,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

This is Your Reminder

Early voting has begun in The Little City! Stop by City Hall, weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, and make sure you have a say in what will be an extremely consequential election for the Commonwealth.

LGBTQ+ Happy Hour This Sunday

This Sunday will be our second monthly “No Agenda Happy Hour,” co-hosted by NOVA Pride and LGBTQ+ Falls Church, at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All pro-equality members of the community are encouraged and invited to come, the only condition being that you bring with you a spirit of inclusion and kindness. That’s it.

Get Your Pride Night Tickets for “Monarch” Next Thursday!

Next week Creative Cauldron hosts their first Pride night in partnership with LGBTQ+ Falls Church!

Use code PRIDE while purchasing tickets to the October 12th performance of Monarch: A Mexican-American Musical” to receive a $10 discount on admission tickets, as well as access to a special LGBTQ+ social one hour prior to showtime, and two drink tickets for redemption during the social hour.

Donations to LGBTQ+ Falls Church at the event are encouraged.

