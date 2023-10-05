In Memoriam: Nettie W. Pritchard

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, Nettie W. Pritchard passed away peacefully at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC.

Nettie was a devoted and loving wife to Robert L Pritchard Jr. and they built a life together they loved.

She is predeceased by her husband and her precious son Robert L. Pritchard, III.

She and her family lived many years together in Falls Church, VA before retirement brought her to Southern Pines, NC. Surviving is her sister Dolly Casey of Washington, NC. She leaves behind nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and dear friends.

Nettie chose not to have a memorial service. Her ashes will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church. Arrangements are being handled by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her kindness, quick wit and classy presence touched many lives.