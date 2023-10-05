Community News & Notes: October 5-11, 2023

W&OD Citizen’s Bridge Celebrates 31 Years

THE CITIZEN’S Bridge, which was proposed and advocated for by Craig Day (pictured), is seen as a symbolic achievement of small-town government. (Photo: Orrin Konheim)

Tuesday marked the 31st anniversary of Citizen’s Bridge, the W&OD Trail bridge over Broad Street, which crosses between West and Birch Streets.

Though the construction of this bridge, which happened before most residents of The Little City arrived, may seem commonplace today, the road to its completion was long and challenging.

Advocacy and organization was necessary to overcome all-too familiar barriers. The street, the trail, and the sidewalk were each owned by different entities (Virginia Department of Transportation, Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority, and the City of Falls Church, respectively). Community concerns were raised about obstructing views, diverting potential business, or potentially conflicting with initiatives to update the city’s storefronts and streetscape.

Today, the Citizen’s Bridge provides safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians across one of the city’s busier stretches of road.

NOVA Parks Board Recognizes F.C. Appointee Jeffrey Tarbert

NOVA PARKS board members pose with Jeff Tarbert at his final meeting, where he was recognized for 18 years of service representing Falls Church City on the board. (Photo: NOVA Parks)

During the September meeting of the NOVA Parks Board, the body recognized the contributions of Jeffrey Tarbert, whose tenure as a board member came to a close at the end of the meeting. Tarbert has served on the board since 2005.

“Jeff, it is impossible to quantify the enormity of your contributions to this Board; to our NOVA Parks Organization; and to the two million users of our parks each year.” said Cate Magennis Wyatt, NOVA Parks board chair.

In the City of Falls Church, NOVA Parks manages Tinner Hill Historic Park through a partnership with Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, the City of Falls Church, and the County of Fairfax.

The regional park is the site of the home of a couple who fought segregation laws, resulting in the first rural branch of the NAACP.

Blessing of the Animals

“All are welcome to join us for this outdoor mini-service, where we celebrate God’s creature companions and lifelong friends.” says Christ Crossman UMC in their call for all critters, large and small, slithery and cuddly, furry and scaly to participate in their annual Blessing of the Animals service, honoring Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 8, from 11:30 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. at Christ Crossman UMC (384 N. Washington St., Falls Church).

F.C. Jazzercise Holds Annual Friends and Family Week

From October 9-15, Falls Church Jazzercise is holding their annual Friends and Family week. Sign up for a free class pass at bit.ly/FCNP1023jz to enjoy a week of complimentary classes.

Jazzercise classes are 30-60 minutes long, and start as early as 5:30 a.m. or as late as 7:00 p.m.. Low-impact classes, as well as classes with childcare, are available as indicated on the schedule. Jazzercise (513 W. Broad St., Suite 230, Falls Church), 703-237-9000.

Wood Partners Brings Elevated Living to F.C.

National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners has officially announced construction is underway on Alta Nova, the company’s latest luxury residential community, located in Falls Church, Virginia. Pre-leasing for the property is anticipated to begin in 2024, with initial units becoming available in early 2025.

Situated at 5851 Columbia Pike, Alta Nova presents an ideal living environment for young professionals and families seeking to immerse themselves in the allure of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Nestled in the heart of Northern Virginia within the Capital Beltway (I-495), Alta Nova will offer convenient access to prominent employment centers, such as the Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, Tysons, RB Corridor, and Washington, D.C.

OSE 4th Grader Makes Professional Stage Debut

Marco Mendez Romero is a sweet, energetic OSE 4th grader and friend to many in the FCCPS community. Born in Guatemala, he has lived in Northern Virginia most of his life and is the oldest of three.

Romero caught the “theatre bug” last spring after seeing MEH’s production of “The Addams Family.” After participating in a two-week camp at Creative Cauldron this past July, he was invited to audition for the cast of “Monarch: A Mexican-American Musical.” His talent, enthusiasm, and ability with language (Marco is trilingual) make him a cherished addition to the production. His family, friends, and teachers are so proud and look forward to seeing his professional stage debut this October at Creative Cauldron.

Marco will be starring as Child in “Monarch: A Mexican American Musical” this October 5-29. “Monarch” follows the journey of dreamers and undocumented immigrants who live and work in this country but still must remain in the shadows.

Creative Cauldron ticket prices include Tier One at $50, Tier Two at $40, Student Tickets at $25, and Group discounts starting at $10 off for groups of ten or more.

Creative Cauldron is running a special discount for educators on all Friday performances; educators can use the code EDUCMONARCH for a 50 percent discount on ticket prices. They are hosting a special Educators Night on October 13th for all educators in the area.

Creative Cauldron is also holding a special Pride Night with LGBTQ+ Falls Church for their Thursday, October 12 show. Use code PRIDE during checkout for a $10 discount, as well as access to an LGBTQ+ social one hour prior to showtime, with two drink tickets included for redemption during the social hour.

St Katherine’s Greek Festival This Weekend

The St Katherine’s Fall Greek Festival will be held this weekend and include authentic Greek dancing, pastries, homemade Greek food and live Greek music.

Community members can enjoy the Fall Greek Festival on Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m., and Sunday 12:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m at St. Katherine’s (3149 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church).

Acton Academy F.C. Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Expansion

ACTON ACADEMY CUTS the ribbon to celebrate the opening of a new expansion as well as the beginning of their second school year, with several city council members in attendance. (Courtesy photo.)

Mayor P. David Tarter, Vice Mayor Letty Hardi, and Falls Church City Council members Phil Duncan, Debbie Hiscott, and Caroline Lian were present at the inauguration of Acton Academy Falls Church’s expanded location and the celebration of its second school year.

Mayor Tarter highlighted that education is one of the critical elements of the city and how Acton Academy Falls Church fits perfectly.

Dr. Barbara Jauregui Wurst thanked the City for an outstanding welcome a year and a half ago. “Falls Church City is the best place to start a high-quality business”, Dr. Jauregui Wurst remarked.

Several school collaborators and partners joined the celebration, including Tom Harvey from Harvey’s Restaurant, Sandy Kiersz from Falls Church Jazzercise, and Kathleen Tighe and Amina El Ghawil from The Byron.

Rajendra KC Takes Top Honors in 15th Plein Air Festival

FIRST PLACE WINNER “Northside Social” by Rajendra KC, on display at the Plein Air Festival. (Photo: Falls Church Arts)

The 15th Annual “Scenes of the City” Plein Air Festival sponsored by Falls Church Arts culminated on Saturday, September 30 with a Quick Draw Contest and awards ceremony.

Juror and local Falls Church Artist Alexia Scott announced the awards. Rajendra KC took the top award for his watercolor, “Northside Social.” He also won the People’s Choice Award.

Winners of the Plein Air Festival competition include:

First Place, sponsored by Beyer Automotive Group (“Northside Social,” Rajendra KC)

Second Place, sponsored by Rock Star Realty (“Midday at St. James,” Christina Blake)

Third Place, (“Social Hour,” Jill Banks)

Barbara Cram Plein Air Prize, sponsored by Falls Church Arts (“House on the Hill,” Alison Landry)

People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Falls Church Arts (North Side Social, Rajendra KC)

Honorable Mention, (“Cones,” Dipali Rabadiya)

Honorable Mention, (“Rainy State,” Lynn Lewis)

Quick Draw Awards went to:

Quick Draw First Place, sponsored by June Beyer Art (“Farmers Market,” Dipali Rabadiya)

Quick Draw Second Place, sponsored by June Beyer Art (“Baskets,” Lynn Lewis)

Quick Draw Third Place, sponsored by June Beyer Art (“Cherry Hill Farm,” Tony Neville)

Storytelling Comes to Falls Church, VA

Better Said Than Done is back with live storytelling in The Little City, after a brief hiatus from in-person performances.

For eight years Better Said Than Done performed a recurring show in Fairfax City. The group is now back, live, and will perform at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack, on Saturday, October 14, at 6:30 p.m.

“Surf’s Up” will be performed in-person only at Clare and Don’s with storytellers Nick Baskerville, Bonnie Gardner, John Kreul, Giselle Ruzany, Jack Scheer, Allison Stevens, and Andrea Young, and emcee Jessica Robinson. Tickets are $15 plus a $1 handling fee. Full dinner and bar menu will be available. Reserve a seat or table at bettersaidthandone.com/2023/09/17/surfs-up/.

Better Said Than Done Founder Jessica Robinson of Fairfax says “I am thrilled to be partnering with Clare and Don’s Beach Shack. Storytelling is for everyone, and our shows have always provided diverse voices and stories. Now we get to bring those stories to the new-to-us community of Falls Church, VA.”

Rebecca Tax, Owner of Clare & Don’s adds, “Personally, I love listening to storytelling and am super-excited for this event. I have never been to live storytelling, so this will be a first in many ways.”

For more information on Better Said Than Done’s upcoming shows and storytellers, visit

bettersaidthandone.com.

FAMILY FUN Night at Jefferson Falls Park on Tuesday, hosted by the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, featured mini golf, a moon bounce, and vendors. (Photo: Brian Reach)