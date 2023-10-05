Business News & Notes: October 5-11, 2023

Café Kindred is Growing

Café Kindred has bought a restaurant in historic downtown Leesburg. The new venture, Leesburg Diner, will serve an American menu for breakfast and lunch. The site has been a restaurant of some type since 1865. They are in the training stages and expect to open in a few weeks. Congratulations on the continued success of Café Kindred!

Restaurant Week Planned

Falls Church City has announced its own Restaurant Week. Scheduled for January 19-29, 2024, there are 10 days of specials to visit favorite local restaurants and try new ones. Restaurants may choose their individual promotion – a prix-fixe course menu, special new dish or drink a discount or bundle, or another. Restaurants may register to participate by October 31st via the link. Social media graphics, the official Restaurant Week 2024 logos, and promotional content will be provided. Questions may be directed to Tricia Barba at tricia@proximapr.com.

2023 Northern Virginia Workforce Index Survey

The Northern Virginia Workforce Index is the third annual longitudinal study developed in partnership between the Northern Virginia Chamber and Northern Virginia Community College. This survey, which we conduct annually, is aimed at gathering data on current workforce and talent-related issues for businesses in our region. Your answers to the questions will help us to understand and track important workforce trends and provide a long-term view of how businesses’ workforce prospects and practices are shifting and evolving over time. The questions should only take about 10 minutes to complete. The survey should be filled out by someone at your business who has knowledge of your workforce needs and hiring practices in northern Virginia. The link for the survey is virginia.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4SAHnY1qGGiLYXA. The results will be released in January.

Virginia Commission for the Arts Program

The Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) is inviting all current VCA grantees to join the Passport Program, a new initiative. In partnership with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the program provides discounted tickets or free admission to those in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program as an opportunity to expand audiences. The program begins November 1 and registration to participate is available at this link: grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=vca

Veterans Picnic

The Greater Falls Church Veterans Council invites the community to join the local veterans and their families at a picnic on Sunday, October 8, 12:00 – 4:00 pm. The event will be held in Cherry Hill Park and will honor their service. American and Vietnamese food will be served.

GDIT’s Innovation Center Opens

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has opened the GDIT Emerge Innovation Center in Falls Church. To meet the needs of customers, the company is moving innovation faster. The innovation center will facilitate collaboration and accelerate solution development. This is GDIT’s latest investment in the expansion of research and development and technology labs to support government missions.

BAE Contract with Lockheed

BAE Systems secured a five-year contract from Lockheed Martin to continue maintenance of the AN/ALR-94 advanced digital electronic warfare system used in the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft. BAE reported that this covers management of EW system repairs and upgrades, supplier logistics and test equipment maintenance.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.