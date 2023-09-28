Senior Citizens Uplifted by Various Music Programs and Activities

MUSICAL ACTIVITY, such as Encore Creativity (shown above) can help with seniors’ mental and physical health. (Photo: Emma Spicknall)

Popular British artist Elton John once stated: “Music has healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours.” In the City of Falls Church and surrounding areas, this quote rings true for various senior citizens.

Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the Falls Church Senior Center and Friday Morning Music Club are just some of the various organizations offering musical activities and classes for senior adults. Recent studies have shown that music has been linked to neurological benefits, such as improved memory and mood.

Mary Ann East, the director of Arts for Life at Encore, said through singing groups, she has seen “lots of friendship and support” built. For those experiencing cognitive change, East said members are more engaged with not only their care partners, but with the other singers.

“Many of the care partners have expressed that even for several hours after our rehearsals, [singers] are more engaged, talkative and energetic,” East said.

Encore Creativity for Older Adults, established in 2007 by Jeanne Kelly, grew out of a national study that focused on how singing, dancing and theater impacted the health of senior citizens.

“In all three studies, they did find improvements in health, but the most significant improvements were found with the singing group,” East said. “They have less falls, reductions in medication and doctor’s visits….and most of the singers didn’t want to stop singing.”

With locations in Alexandria and Reston, Encore offers different types of choirs, ranging from classical repertoire to rock and roll/pop groups. Under East’s division, she said she concentrates on those experiencing cognitive change with two musical groups; one for early to mid-stage cognitive change called “Sentimental Journey” singers and the other for mid to later-stage called “Melody Makers.”

Along with benefitting the mind, East said senior citizens involved in musical activity can experience physical health benefits, such as oxygenating the blood and increasing cardiac exercise. More information about Encore can be found at encorecreativity.org.

Here in the Little City, the Falls Church Senior Center offers multiple programs, activities and classes for local senior citizens, such as regular musical performances and ballroom dancing.

Tracy Browand, the director of the senior center, said she has seen these musical programs and activities impact the participating seniors, as it brings them “pleasure and a lot of reminiscing.”

“I think it’s a win-win for everyone,” Browand said. “For the performer to come and perform and then for our seniors to get so much from them, it really makes a difference.”

One new thing Browand said she will be starting at the center is a music club, which will allow seniors to come and perform for other seniors. More information about the Falls Church Senior Center can be found at fallschurchva.gov/611/Senior-Center.

“I think music is essential [because] it makes people feel happy and brings back memories,” Browand said. “Music is an important part of everyday life.”

Friday Morning Music Club (FMMC) has promoted classical music in the Washington area for over 130 years. People of all ages and musical abilities can audition to be a part of the organization, including senior citizens.

FMMC’s president Leslie Luxemburg, said that studies have shown that continued exposure to music is “of great benefit” to seniors, further adding that the music club does not have an age limit when it comes to its performers.

“It’s an opportunity for people to still enjoy performing because the pressures are not quite the same as a public concert,” Luxemburg said. “It is also a wonderful opportunity for these audiences to share in this love of music.”

Dr. Albert Hunt has been a member of FMMC for about 15 years, joining the organization after being invited by friends to play in the orchestra. Describing himself as a professional musician, Hunt said FMMC led him to meet more people and begin playing chamber music.

“With older people, there’s a definite association with mental cognition and music,” Hunt said. “I’m no scientist, but the research shows that it’s a lot less likely for someone to have memory issues associated with dementia.”

For more information about FMMC, please visit fmnc.org.

Author Kylee Toland