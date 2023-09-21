Meridian Field Hockey’s Perfect Season Continues, Mustangs Now 9-0

Meridian High School’s girls’ field hockey team has been unstoppable this season, rolling its way to six straight shutout wins in its first six games and remaining unbeaten late into September. They racked up a statement victory over Fauquier on Tuesday night in a battle of undefeated squads, winning 5-1 to move to 8-0 on the year and establishing themselves as the team to beat in the Northwestern District.

The girls took that perfect record into Thursday as they hosted Hayfield, and quickly asserted themselves on the scoreboard as C.C. Carmody trickled in a shot midway through the first quarter to put the Mustangs on top. That was the only goal of the first half, but after the break it was Cassie DuBois who came to the rescue by scoring twice, ensuring Meridian would be extending its streak to 9-0.

The Mustangs will now look to improve to 10-0 and beyond as they go on the road next Tuesday to play Kettle Run, then return home on Thursday against Heritage.

Author nick gatz