DETECTIVES SEEKING RAPE SUSPECT AT QUARRY INN MOTEL

McLean Police District – Detectives are seeking the community’s help identifying a suspect related to a rape at the Quarry Inn Motel in the Mosby neighborhood.

On Sept. 16 at 6:40 p.m. the suspect arranged to meet the victim at the Quarry Inn Motel at 7179 Lee Highway. When she opened the door, the suspect displayed a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect then sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to escape the room and call 911. Officers and detectives immediately began canvasing for leads.

Officers discovered surveillance footage of the suspect walking near the scene. Still images of the suspect were collected, which can be seen below. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s, thin with acne or scars on his face.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

Author nick gatz