Meridian Field Hockey Kicks Off Fall Season With 3-0 Win

Fall sports are officially underway at Meridian High School, as the girls’ field hockey team faced off on Monday night against the Wakefield Warriors in front of an excited crowd featuring predominantly Mustang supporters. The Junior Varsity squad fell by a score of 0-7, but when the scoreboard reset for the Varsity matchup, the girls left little doubt who the better team was.

Caroline Carmody opened the scoring with 4:42 remaining in the first quarter, and then found the back of the net again on a penalty shot a few minutes later. Both the second and third periods went scoreless as goalie Briana Corry was flawless on the few opportunities Wakefield got, and then the Mustangs capped things off as Cassie DuBois made it 3-0 in the fourth. That would be the final score as Meridian begins the season 1-0, and they’ll have two more chances to add to that later this week — they play Justice today.

Author Ryan McCafferty