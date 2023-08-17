Best of Falls Church 2023

For the fourteenth consecutive year, Falls Church News-Press readers filled out ballots and cast their votes to support their favorite places to eat, drink, shop and more in and around the Little City.

This year, 39 winners have been selected in categories representing the City’s best purveyors of food, drink, retail services and more. On the following slides, you’ll find many repeat winners along with many first-timers, hoping to start a “Best Of” win streak of their own.

Photos by Brian Reach, Kylee Toland and Albert Ting