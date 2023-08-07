Around F.C., News

Tornado Watch Issued for Falls Church

by Brian Reach

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that includes most of Virginia, Maryland, and District of Columbia, including the City of Falls Church, from 1:20 p.m. The NWS also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook that begins at 1:51 p.m. Monday. Both expire at 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. Isolated flooding is also expected.

The full NWS alert is included below:

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 602
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
120 PM EDT MON AUG 7 2023

TORNADO WATCH 602 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

VAC003-007-013-015-033-041-043-047-049-057-059-061-065-069-075-
079-085-087-091-097-099-101-107-109-113-125-135-137-139-145-147-
153-157-159-165-171-177-179-187-193-510-540-600-610-630-660-683-
685-760-790-820-840-080100-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0602.230807T1720Z-230808T0100Z/

VA
.    VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBEMARLE            AMELIA              ARLINGTON
AUGUSTA              CAROLINE            CHESTERFIELD
CLARKE               CULPEPER            CUMBERLAND
ESSEX                FAIRFAX             FAUQUIER
FLUVANNA             FREDERICK           GOOCHLAND
GREENE               HANOVER             HENRICO
HIGHLAND             KING AND QUEEN      KING GEORGE
KING WILLIAM         LOUDOUN             LOUISA
MADISON              NELSON              NOTTOWAY
ORANGE               PAGE                POWHATAN
PRINCE EDWARD        PRINCE WILLIAM      RAPPAHANNOCK
RICHMOND             ROCKINGHAM          SHENANDOAH
SPOTSYLVANIA         STAFFORD            WARREN
WESTMORELAND


VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE

ALEXANDRIA           CHARLOTTESVILLE     FAIRFAX
FALLS CHURCH         FREDERICKSBURG      HARRISONBURG
MANASSAS             MANASSAS PARK       RICHMOND
STAUNTON             WAYNESBORO          WINCHESTER
$$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC
151 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023

ANZ530>543-DCZ001-MDZ008-011-013-014-016>018-504-506-508-
VAZ053>057-527-081800-
Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD-
Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD-
Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD-
Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD-
Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA-
Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head MD-
Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD-
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA-
Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor-
Chester River to Queenstown MD-Eastern Bay-
Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River-
Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD-
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island-District of Columbia-Cecil-Southern Baltimore-
Prince Georges-Anne Arundel-Charles-St. Marys-Calvert-
Central and Southeast Montgomery-Central and Southeast Howard-
Southeast Harford-Fairfax-Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria-
Stafford-Spotsylvania-King George-
Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park-
151 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the
Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through
central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia.

.DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire area until 9 PM this
evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, some of these
winds may become locally destructive. Additionally, a few
tornadoes and large hail are possible. This would include the
potential for waterspouts across the waters. Isolated instances
of flooding are also possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is requested through this evening. Please
relay reports to the National Weather Service in Sterling,
Virginia.

$$

