Tornado Watch Issued for Falls Church

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that includes most of Virginia, Maryland, and District of Columbia, including the City of Falls Church, from 1:20 p.m. The NWS also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook that begins at 1:51 p.m. Monday. Both expire at 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. Isolated flooding is also expected.

The full NWS alert is included below:

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 602 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 120 PM EDT MON AUG 7 2023 TORNADO WATCH 602 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VAC003-007-013-015-033-041-043-047-049-057-059-061-065-069-075- 079-085-087-091-097-099-101-107-109-113-125-135-137-139-145-147- 153-157-159-165-171-177-179-187-193-510-540-600-610-630-660-683- 685-760-790-820-840-080100- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0602.230807T1720Z-230808T0100Z/ VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE AMELIA ARLINGTON AUGUSTA CAROLINE CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLUVANNA FREDERICK GOOCHLAND GREENE HANOVER HENRICO HIGHLAND KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LOUDOUN LOUISA MADISON NELSON NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK RICHMOND STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC 151 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023 ANZ530>543-DCZ001-MDZ008-011-013-014-016>018-504-506-508- VAZ053>057-527-081800- Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD- Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD- Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD- Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD- Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA- Tidal Potomac from Key Bridge to Indian Head MD- Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD- Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA- Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor- Chester River to Queenstown MD-Eastern Bay- Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River- Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD- Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island-District of Columbia-Cecil-Southern Baltimore- Prince Georges-Anne Arundel-Charles-St. Marys-Calvert- Central and Southeast Montgomery-Central and Southeast Howard- Southeast Harford-Fairfax-Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria- Stafford-Spotsylvania-King George- Central and Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park- 151 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and District of Columbia. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire area until 9 PM this evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, some of these winds may become locally destructive. Additionally, a few tornadoes and large hail are possible. This would include the potential for waterspouts across the waters. Isolated instances of flooding are also possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is requested through this evening. Please relay reports to the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia. $$

Author Brian Reach