Fairfax Dems Makes Correction After Erroneously Listing Petersen as 37th Senate District Winner

Updated 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 21 — An error in reporting the result in a statement from the Fairfax Democratic Committee issued this morning was corrected. The press release from Dominic Thompson, executive director of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee, had erroneously announced Sen. Chap Petersen as the winner of the Democratic primary in the 37th Senate District, that includes the City of Falls Church.

According to the real-time results of the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), the winner was Petersen’s opponent, Saddam Salim, by a margin of 10,049 to 8,616 with all 50 precinct votes counted

Author Nicholas F. Benton Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.