Josh Katcher Concedes

ARLINGTON, Virginia – Tonight, Josh Katcher released the following statement regarding the election results in the Arlington County and Falls Church City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s race“Over the course of the last six months, we’ve had an important debate in our community over the future of criminal justice reform. Our team left it all on the field, as we sought to have a debate about what real reform and real justice could mean for our community,” said Josh Katcher, candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney in Arlington County and Falls Church City.“Tonight, I called Parisa Dehghani-Tafti to congratulate her on her victory. I stand ready to continue my commitment to this community, to its safety and to the goal of ensuring that we are balancing the need for both justice and compassion.”For more information, please reach out to Ben Jones at ben@joshforarlington.com.