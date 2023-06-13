Cappies H.S. Theater Gala Fills Kennedy Center Again

The Cappies of the National Capitol Area held its twenty-third Gala recognizing excellence in High School theatre. The Tony’s like sold-out event was held in the Concert Hall of the Kennedy Center. Hundreds of student nominees were celebrated. Eleven schools who were nominated for best play and musical performed. Community dignitaries and Cappies alums presented awards to the finalists in forty-two technical and performance categories.

Dracula (Photo Credit: David Massarik)

Cappies is a unique collaborative program for journalism and theatre students. Trained student critics review Cappies designated high school shows throughout the year. The best written reviews are published in the local press. At the end of the season, the student critics vote for who of their peers should be recognized for awards. The Cappies critics are ambassadors for high school theatre and spread the word about the value and fun of participating in theatre.

The following are this year’s Cappies award winners.

Category Winner Show Name School Name Andy Mays Rising Critic Ellen Lawton Herndon High School Maryland Theatre Guide Returning Critic McKenzie Phelan Quince Orchard High School Bill Strauss Graduating Critic Hannah Frieden Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Marketing and Publicity Victoria Collins-Jost, Sydney Grossbard, Caroline Vigna, Kaylee Williams Sister Act Fairfax High School Special Effects and or Technology Soeun Lee Dracula Lake Braddock Secondary School Hair and Makeup Emily Brennan Dracula Lake Braddock Secondary School Sound Dillon Prestidge, Emma Springer, Megan Wright Claudio Quest McLean High School Props Eva Greek, Jaden Harris, & Crew She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition Mount Vernon High School Lighting Charles Bucher, Ella Clarke, Cullan Kelley Pippin Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Costumes Michelle Dorman, Claire Gibbons, and the Bishop Ireton Costume Team The Music Man Bishop Ireton High School Sets The Bright Star Set Team Bright Star South Lakes High School Orchestra The Bright Star Orchestra & Featured Musicians Bright Star South Lakes High School Choreography Anna Leo & August Rivers Bright Star South Lakes High School Creativity Emmett Justice, Abdullah Muhammad, Autumn Whetstone, Music Composers Animal Farm Duke Ellington School of the Arts Stage Management Olivia Baumgartner, Tomas Bocock, Sebastian Harman, & Eliora Janow Bright Star South Lakes High School Stage Crew Tomas Bocock, Grayson Quigley, and the Bright Star Run Crew and Ensemble Bright Star South Lakes High School Ensemble in a Play The Transylvanians Dracula Lake Braddock Secondary School Ensemble in a Musical Farm Animals Animal Farm Duke Ellington School of the Arts Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Play Charlotte Willmore One Man, Two Guvnors W.T. Woodson High School Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Play Silas Blocker One Man, Two Guvnors W.T. Woodson High School Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Musical Alexa Norris Bright Star South Lakes High School Featured Role in a Male Role in a Musical Brandon Miller Once on This Island Clarksburg High School Dancer in a Female Role Angie Sukhee Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical Wakefield High School Dancer in a Male Role August Rivers Bright Star South Lakes High School Vocalist in a Female Role Elina Viana The Music Man Bishop Ireton High School Vocalist in a Male Role Seger Ott-Rudolph My Favorite Year Albert Einstein High School Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Play Joana Lima Alves Montenegro The Man Who Came to Dinner Langley High School Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play Jonah Uffelman Much Ado About Nothing James Madison High School Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical Khailah Schroeter Mean Girls High School Version Osbourn Park High School Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical Idil Erdoğan Claudio Quest McLean High School Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play Amelia Campbell-Reidhead Dracula Lake Braddock Secondary School Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play Audrey Evans Peter and the Starcatcher Woodbridge Senior High School Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical Maren Lewis Anastasia: The Musical Quince Orchard High School Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Musical Hayden Polsky Anastasia: The Musical Quince Orchard High School Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play Sarah Hilton The Man Who Came to Dinner Langley High School Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Play Jack Wolff The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Chantilly High School Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Musical Abigail Jamison Bright Star South Lakes High School Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical Henry Carter Bright Star South Lakes High School Song Platypus Heart Claudio Quest McLean High School Critic Team Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Play Dracula Lake Braddock Secondary School Musical Bright Star South Lakes High School