The Reach: June 8-14, 2023

GOP Presidential Bids Start Piling On

It’s apparently 2024 already, so primaries, here we go! So far we have nine Republicans running, three of whom announced in the last two days.

So far GOP candidates include Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Doug Burgum. Up until Christie and Pence came onto the scene this week with scathing remarks about former President Trump, it was really the Trump and DeSantis show.

We have been spared the candidacy of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) this round, as he will not be seeking the Presidency and instead will focus on re-election, signs that either he or his constituents have become slightly more self-aware.

Governor Youngkin (R-VA) does not appear to be running, though he certainly spends a lot of time out of the Commonwealth. Liz Cheney, Kristi Noem, and John Bolton are rumored to be considering bids for the GOP nod. Mike Pompeo, Chris Sununu, and Josh Hawley aren’t.

This writer is really not enjoying writing these names and considering what the debate season might look like, especially given the current climate, so I’ll just stop there.

On the Democratic Side, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. have announced that they will challenge Joe Biden for the nod.

Kennedy, it appears, believes that the government controls people using algorithms, and believe vaccines cause autism, so probably not a serious contender there.

Williamson launched her campaign with a platform of legalizing psychedelics, declaring a national gun emergency, reaching 100 percent renewable energy in about a decade, and reinstitute Roe vs. Wade. Though this writer finds Williamson to be a very interesting, intelligent person, in all likelihood this is Joe Biden’s nomination.

Pence Needs To Work On His Timing.

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his 2024 Presidential bid on Wednesday, and contrary to what this writer was expecting, what he said was decidedly not boring, though fairly insulting.

“The American people deserve to know, on that day [January 6, 2021], President Trump also demanded I choose between him and the Constitution.” said Pence, who up until this spring had failed to provide us with that fact.

This is also the same Mike Pence whose lawyers have been desperately fighting to keep him from having to testify about January 6. The same Mike Pence who was the alleged head of the pandemic task force, yet stayed silent as then-President Trump filibustered Dr. Fauci during the daily public briefings. The same Mike Pence who vouched for Trump as a devout man.

This writer believes Mike Pence blames Trump for January 6th, but if it takes the man two years to speak out against a man he now says endangered the lives of him and his family, as well as Democracy itself, on that day… is he really ‘leadership material’?

HRC Declares First-Ever State of Emergency in U.S.

On Tuesday, Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization (which you may recognize from their iconic yellow-on-blue equal sign bumper stickers), issued a National State of Emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans, and launched a web campaign following the state of LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S., with ten categories of legislation (two good, eight bad) displayed in an infographic across each state.

“We have officially declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States for the first time following an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year,” says HRC on their website before noting that more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been signed into law so far in 2023, more than twice 2022’s final tally, which at the time was the worst year on-record.

“Our community is in danger, but we won’t stop fighting back. Not now, not ever.” HRC ends.

The ACLU is tracking 491 laws introduced recently, most of which target Trans individuals specifically, though the at-large LGBTQ+ community is also under attack, with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills and other legislative attempts at LGBTQ+ erasure (like book bannings), forced outing, and the banning of drag performances.

More than half of the 491 bills are either advancing (271) or have been signed into law (75+), with only 125 defeated.

Again, drag queens are female impersonators by trade. They’re performers — sometimes a drag queen is a straight male who’s just really good at lip-synching. A Trans person can be a phenomenal drag queen, but that isn’t usually the case, and regardless it is a totally different thing.

Trans people are as varied as everyone else, with one thing in common: they have a genuine, immutable gender identity that does not match their birth gender.For the record, a Trans person can also identify as straight or gay. If that doesn’t make sense to you, don’t worry about it, because it doesn’t affect you.

It’s Pride Weekend (Again)!

This weekend includes the Capital Pride Parade (Saturday) and Festival (Sunday), which are an amazing celebration of individuality and self-acceptance.

Over the last two weeks, several smaller prides have taken place across Northern Virginia. At least for Fairfax City’s first pride event, a group of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters showed up — a reminder that Virginia may feel “blue,” but it is in fact one single vote away from a Republican supermajority — and laws mirroring the hateful ones passed in states like Florida and Texas were introduced here.

One single vote flip would have put us back into the bucket with the hate states.

Go check out the festivities. It’s a blast!

But Why Call It Pride?

After all Pride, in the Bible, is a sin — and a “mortal” one at that, is it not?

But that’s Pride in terms of arrogance, self-righteousness, and feelings of superiority… essentially pride is seeing yourself as better than others.

Gay Pride, however, is a response to the stigma and shame that most LGBTQ+ individuals are raised sensing, to some degree.

Being present at Pride is an act of internal and external bravery. Just like coming out of the closet, being out in public, especially in large numbers, is a self-affirming, emotional, uplifting experience.

But at no point are queer people saying we’re superior.

Pride is a proclamation of our existence — and a plea to be treated with dignity.

Pride is a message to queer kids that they aren’t alone.

Pride is a place where people whose parents abandoned them meet the moms and dads of others who show them parental love and approval for the first time.

Pride is us showing you who we are, and begging you to listen, so you can be equipped to counter disinformation when you hear it.

When we say we have pride, we are saying we love ourselves, flaws and all.

We’re saying we’re not ashamed to exist, and deserve equal legal protection.

Pride releases some of the pressure of stigma and shame that plagues our society with tension and disunity.

When we say we have pride, we are saying we deserve love — most importantly from ourselves.

When it comes to our core identities and attractions and interests — just like you the reader, we just are who we are. I’m proud whenever I see anybody being that unapologetically.

So we’re not saying we’re proud because we’re better. We’re saying we’re not ashamed, which is a totally different concept than the biblical reference, so march with your heads held high, kweens! All those biblical references are about something else entirely.

Don’t be afraid to make people uncomfortable by being yourself.

You aren’t making them uncomfortable. They are.

Also vote between now and June 20, and again November 3.

To my LGBTQ+ family this Pride Month: Be yourself. Be proud. Be safe. Be loud.

Trans Leader Accepts Fairfax Co. Pride Month Proclamation.

Beichler, center, poses with members of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors (Photo: Fairfax County)

On Tuesday, Amber Beichler, board member and board clerk for Transgender Education Association (TGEA) and At-Large Trans Woman Commissioner on the Fairfax County Commission for Women, accepted the Fairfax County Pride Month Proclamation on behalf of the LGBTQ+ Community.

Beichler echoed many sentiments our readers may recognize, mentioning a brief experience at last weekend’s Reston Pride Festival, where a group of teenagers asked her about her identity.

“They were happy to see older Trans people, people like themselves, walking about, being visible. It’s possible they hadn’t seen an adult Trans person before me. I’ve spoken to many trans youth who didn’t believe they would make it to adulthood,” Beichler said when addressing the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

Beichler continued by mentioning that she spoke with many parents, either that identified as or had children who were LGBTQ+, and that families are very conscious of and concerned about the uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, legislation, and hate crimes plaguing society.

“They’re scared for their children. Scared that schools won’t be able to even mention LGBTQ+ people… scared that they will be forced to use the wrong bathroom, opening them to harassment and violence… scared they won’t be able to get their child the healthcare they need to survive.”

The coming of Pride Month has elevated the visibility of this wave of hate, and hundreds of local LGBTQ+ individuals have expressed concern on social media, with many begging their straight friends to pay attention and speak up.

Beichler made a similar plea. “These laws are not based in science or fact, they’re only meant to further ‘other’ LGBTQ+ people, to force us out of the public eye and into the closet. Make no mistake, these laws will kill. These laws have killed.

“If you have ever considered yourself an ally, now is the time to stand alongside us and fight for our right to exist,” she continued, pointing out that June may be Pride Month, but many keep the fight for equality alive throughout the year — and that this year LGBTQ+ folk need our allies to step up.

“We need your help as well, whoever may be here or listening. Please, talk about us, especially when we are not in the room. Talk to your representatives, ask whether they support LGBTQ+ rights and if not, why they need to. Support however you can LGBTQ+ organizations, especially those providing mutual aid and resources to the most vulnerable among us.”

Beichler ended by sharing an all-too-relevant quote.

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

-Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Author Brian Reach