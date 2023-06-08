Fairfax County Teen Finishes Second Place in National Spelling Bee

Charlotte Walsh has never gotten the word tjaele, meaning “frozen ground,” in her eight years as a competitive speller, but it is her favorite word.

Walsh, who began spelling when she was six years old, recently finished second place in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee, held in National Harbor, Md..

“It’s great to see my hard work pay off,” Walsh said, now 14 years old and going into high school next year. Leading up to the national competition, the Arlington native practiced for seven to eight hours per day and met twice a week with a spelling coach.

She began to see real success in her spelling when she was 10 years old, winning her Herndon-based homeschooling co-op’s spelling competition and advancing to the regional bee. There, she placed high enough to compete in nationals for the first time in 2019. She began with spelling coach Cole Shafer Ray in 2021.

“I enjoy pattern recognition,” Walsh said of her love of spelling.

Despite spelling for the past eight years, she said she still gets nervous before competitions.

“I don’t even take it one word at a time,” Walsh said. “I try to take it one letter at a time.”

This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee will be her last, as she has now aged out of the program.

“It’s bittersweet to be graduating,” Walsh said. “I’ll miss seeing my friends that I’ve made in spelling.”

This summer, Walsh plans to spend time with her mom Emily, dad Michael and six-month old brother Patrick. Although her time as a competitive speller has come to an end, Charlotte will continue to practice taekwondo, study her favorite subject in school – math – and eventually become a dermatologist.

“Spelling has given me a good work ethic and time management skills,” she said. “I’ve also gained confidence from standing in front of audiences and TV cameras.”

Michael Walsh, her dad, said he is proud of his daughter’s success.

“I love going to the bees and watching her compete,” he said.

Her advice to beginning spellers?

“When I first started to spell, I just wanted to learn how to spell the really difficult words, but it is important to have a strong foundation of easier words.”

