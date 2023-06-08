F.C. Episcopal Delegation to March In Capital Pride Parade Sunday

In a statement published on the church’s website today, Falls Church Episcopal Rector Burl Salmon posted the following:

“This Saturday, The Falls Church Episcopal Church is bringing a group to march in the Capital Pride Parade behind a banner that says, “The Falls Church Welcomes You.” We’ve never done this before!

“Last year I marched in the parade with a contingent of clergy and parishes from the Diocese of Washington. Not a fan of crowds, I hadn’t been to a Pride Parade in over 20 years, much less marched in one, and was pretty sure this would be my last, checking it off my list. But something happened that day, and I consequently shared with the vestry that I believed The Falls Church needed to march.

“Last year, nearly half a million people lined the parade route from U Street to Dupont Circle. We were sandwiched between a float with huge speakers and Latin dancers and a motorcycle team, and for the length of the parade, when crowds finally registered that we were nearly 100 people of faith marching behind banners proclaiming grace and love, their expressions changed to open mouths and, more times than I could count, tears. The priestly contingent had bowls of holy water, and we walked down both sides of the parade responding to cries of “bless me, please,” and signs of the cross made by young and old alike, many of whom had not felt the sprinkle of holy water since they were rejected from their faith communities as adolescents. The stuffy skeptic in me, who had rejected Pride Parades for twenty years as noisy, spectacles, finally got it: the parade wasn’t entertainment, it was ministry, and I was ministered to just as much as those lining the route. I was changed and I understood why it was essential that we Christians, who loved like Jesus, show up and share the good news that Jesus does, in fact, love every one of us.

“So, join us Saturday if you will. It’s long and it’s often loud. There are long periods of inactivity and then great activity. There are people everywhere. And there is a group of faithful Episcopalians who walk down the streets of DC confident of God’s love for all God’s children and Jesus’ command that we share that love with those who need it most.”

Author Brian Reach