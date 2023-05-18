Business News and Notes: May 11 – 17

Andworx Wins Government Contractor of the Year Award

Andworx, a City of Falls Church-based technology company, was awarded the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) 2023 Government Contractor of the Year Award (Under $7.5M Revenue Category) at the 15th Annual SECAF Awards Gala on May 4, 2023. The following week on May 9, 2023, Andworx was named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2023 and ranks among the highest scoring employers in categories of On the Rise and Prosperous and Thriving. Andworx focuses on people and relationships and uses technology to drive innovation and transformation for customers.

Taco Rock on Newstands

The May issue of Southern Living named Taco Rock, and particularly the newest location in Falls Church, a top place to enjoy tacos. It cited Chef and operator Mike Cordero for outstanding classic tacos like carne asada as well as specialties like grouper. Congratulations on the coverage!

Register for The Arc’s 45th Corporate Team Challenge

The Arc of Northern Virginia’s Corporate and Community Team Challenge on Sunday, June 4 brings together companies and community groups to raise important funds to sustain and strengthen its vital programs, services, and advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). For 44 years, this has been Northern Virginia’s premier corporate and community challenge foot race and the area’s only team based race with teams of 5-7 runners, with a 5K timed race and a 2K walk and roll. Non-runners may also walk together in-person as a team. Reach out to your coworkers, family, friends, school group, Scout troop, book club or bible study group, recruit your team, REGISTER, and start training! Team Challenge builds teamwork, cooperation, and camaraderie, while showing support for people with IDD.

Blue Print Business Plan Workshop

The SBDC is offering a four-hour online workshop on Thursday, May 25, 9:00 a.m. –– 1:00 p.m. on developing a business plan and the financial forecasting of a business plan. Participants should be prepared to begin working on their business plan during the class. The session will start by opening a Microsoft Word or Google Doc for participants to add information throughout the workshop. By the end of the workshop, everyone will have completed a rough draft of a portion of the business plan and have a clear direction for the areas needing more research and additional information for a complete plan. Key takeaways include research tools, business plan components, business concept, a financial plan and supporting documents. The University of Mary Washington SBDC facilitates the session led by Angela Kelly, an Early Venture Business Consultant in the Small Business Development Center. The link will be shared upon registration at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430024.

New Cybersecurity Certificate Program

Northern Virginia Community College and Google have announced a partnership which offers a fast-track cybersecurity certificate program. This can be completed in under six months as an online part-time study program. Residents may participate through the Virginia Ready Initiative, a nonprofit created in response to the pandemic to retrain employees to work in areas of high demand. Google’s cybersecurity certificate program prepares students for entry-level roles and offers a connection to employers with more than 150 companies including American Express, T-Mobile, and Walmart which hire from certificate programs.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.