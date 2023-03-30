Statement  of Democratic Party of Virginia Chair on Today’s Indictment of Trump 

Thursday, March 30 — Today, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump for his role in a hush money payment to pornstar Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. After the ex-president’s indictment, Susan Swecker, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, released the following statement:

“No one is above the law – that is the guiding principle of the American justice system. Today, after years of alleged criminal activity, fraud, malfeasance, and treason, a grand jury in Manhattan has rightfully indicted a man who has habitually used his power and influence to mistreat others and evade the rule of law.

“Although it is alarming that Donald Trump, with his moral compass fixed on the south pole, was able to ascend to power, today’s charges should encourage patriots and all who believe in democracy to take heart: even someone who was once the most powerful man in the world is accountable to the system of laws and ideals that govern our country.”