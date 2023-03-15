Greiner’s No-Hitter Kicks Off Spring Sports Season at Meridian

Spring sports are officially underway at Meridian High, albeit one day later than scheduled after Tuesday’s events were postponed. It was the boys’ baseball team that opened things up on Wednesday evening, playing host to Thomas Jefferson, and Grant Greiner began on the mound by pitching a 1-2-3 first inning. Mason Duval led off the Mustang batters with a walk to first base, and Josh Wattles later batted him home for the first run of the game.

That would be the only score of the first inning, but Greiner continued to hold serve for two more scoreless, hitless frames before the Mustangs broke things open at the bottom of the third, scoring three more runs. They added another in each of the fourth and fifth, and then four more in the sixth to end the game via mercy rule, with a final score of 10-0. Greiner ended up pitching the entire game for Meridian, earning a no-hitter through six innings.