Meridian Girls Use 25-2 Run to Stay Hot vs. Brentsville

The Meridian Mustang girls basketball team welcomed the Brentsville Tigers to Falls Church on Friday night, looking to continue their undefeated start to conference play after winning their previous two matchups by an average margin of 50 – yes, 50 – points. The JV squad got the evening started with a 21-17 win, but the Varsity team got off to a bit of a slow start as Brentsville scored the game’s first four points. Meridian was able to regoup and answered with a 6-0 run to take their first lead, and by the end of the opening frame they’d expanded that lead to 14-9.

The game remained close in the second quarter as the Tigers refused to go away, but the home team was able to use an 8-0 run to close out the half and take a 26-17 lead into the break. Brentsville scored the first basket after the half, but it would prove to be their only one of the third quarter, as the Mustangs scored the game’s next seventeen points to expand their run to 25-2 spanning the late second quarter through the early fourth quarter. The visitors finally got some more buckets late in the going, but the game was well out of reach for them as Meridian emerged victorious by a final score of 57-29.

Elizabeth Creed scored 18 points while Ellie Friesen added 14, and Peyton Jones returned to chip in 11 off the bench. The girls improve to 14-1 on the season, and will look to make it 15-1 when they host Skyline next Tuesday.