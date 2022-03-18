With Amazon $, WMATA Plans Affordable Housing at 2 Stops

WMATA announced this week that 748 residential units will soon be built near New Carrollton and College Park Metro rail stations, which will offer modern, transit-oriented housing at below-market rates.



The two initiatives are Metro’s first affordable housing developments to receive support from the more than $2 billion Amazon Housing Equity Fund. In June 2021, Amazon made a $125 million commitment to support transit-oriented affordable housing development at Metro stations through low-rate capital to expedite the creation of more than 1,000 affordable homes so that moderate- to low-income families in the National Capital Region can afford to live in communities with easy access to employment, schools, healthcare, education, and other amenities..