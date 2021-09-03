F.C. Chamber Announces New Director Ahead of Cole’s Departure

Elise Neil Bengtson has been named the new Executive Director of Falls Church’s Chamber of Commerce, replacing Sally Cole after her 17 year tenure in that role.

She is a professional and volunteer leader with years of experience in the federal government and nonprofits. She has a strong record of nonprofit management, community outreach, volunteer recruitment, and fundraising.

She is currently the Vice President of the Virginia Chamber Orchestra and a reviewer for the Catalogue for Philanthropy. Elise has resided in the Washington, D.C. area for over 25 years. She worked on the National Security Council at the White House for 15 years and has served as a nonprofit executive since that time.

Elise has served as the President of the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director of the Fairfax Partnership for Youth, CEO of Volunteer Fairfax and Manager of Masterworks Chorus and Orchestra.

As a consultant, she worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the Hillsborough County Public Schools $100 million grant, while living in Tampa, Florida. She has remained personally committed to volunteerism, especially to the arts, youth, and education.

Elise served on the board of the National Symphony Orchestra for three years while also leading Friends of the National Symphony. She has promoted and raised funds for many organizations in embassies and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts. She is very active in her church and previously served Hunger Free Alexandria and Rotary. Elise began volunteering in her youth and continues to do so. A native of Charlotte, NC, she graduated from Converse College – now Converse University.

Elise is married to Jeff Bengtson and has two daughters, Maggie, and Ava. Her favorite hobbies include gardening, photography, and travel (to over 20 countries) and plans to one day make a second climb of Mount Kilimanjaro.